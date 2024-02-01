Dubai Taxi Doubles Number of Taxis at Dubai Airports

The Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has announced the expansion of its taxi fleet at Dubai Airports by 100%, with the addition of 350 new environmentally friendly taxis, effectively doubling its airport service capacity.

The expansion aims to enhance the daily mobility of both Dubai residents and visitors and is attributed to the growing influx of passengers and visitors as well as the numerous international events taking place in the emirate.

The airport taxi service is designated exclusively for arrivals at Dubai Airports and Port Rashid. It provides passengers with round-the-clock transportation to any destination within the UAE. Customers can easily request this service, which is backed by qualified staff dedicated to assisting passengers in reaching their desired locations.

With the newly added taxis, DTC becomes one of the largest operators in the region, boasting a fleet of 5,566 vehicles and a notable increase in market share within the taxi sector to become 45%.



Largest taxi operator

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, emphasized that the decision to double the fleet of airport taxis from 350 to 700 is a strategic move that aims to promote the taxi services at the airport, and increase trips by 30%, thus reducing waiting times and providing quicker services to passengers. It reflects Dubai's sophisticated and civilized image, underscoring the emirate's commitment to continuously improving and developing its services. It also aligns with the growing demand for taxis due to the increasing passenger traffic at Dubai's airports.

“The expansion will bolster Dubai Taxi's operational capacity in response to the escalating growth in passenger traffic and the surging demand for taxi services at the emirate's airports. “Dubai Taxi will spare no effort to provide transportation services that adhere to the highest standards, in harmony with the emirate's global reputation as a premier tourist destination,” Al Falasi added.

He noted that the company offers a series of vehicles, including luxurious limousines and electric vehicles, at Dubai airports. All vehicles are meticulously regulated and monitored by Dubai Taxi Company's control centers, ensuring the safety and efficiency of transportation operations for passengers.

Al Falasi highlighted that the expansion of the company's vehicle fleet reaffirms its commitment to further fortify its prominent position as a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions within the Emirate of Dubai. It also reaffirms the company's role as the largest taxi operator in the emirate, ultimately boosting its market share through the doubling of its fleet at Dubai airports, thereby positively impacting the company's revenues.

Exclusive Provider

For his part, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, stated, "In light of the increasing growth witnessed by Dubai International Airport, with the number of passengers expected to reach about 88 million in 2024, RTA has decided to equip Dubai Taxi Company, as the exclusive airport taxi service provider, with an additional 350 vehicle plates.

This move will enhance the company's operational capacity to match the rapid growth and evolution of Dubai Airports. It mirrors our keenness to offer high-level transport services to passengers arriving at Dubai Airports and those traveling within the country, around the clock. We recognize and appreciate the outstanding efforts of Dubai Taxi in delivering distinguished transport services that align with the highest international standards."

Dubai Taxi delivers a wide range of mobility solutions, spanning across four main business sectors. This includes expansive and eco-friendly taxi fleet, VIP limousine services manned by experienced drivers for a luxurious experience, comprehensive bus services, and corporate delivery service.

