Dubai Taxi partners with ENOC to provide refueling services for its fleet

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has signed a strategic partnership with ENOC Group to equip its extensive fleet of 7,800 vehicles with mobile, secure, and automated refuelling services.

The collaboration is set to enhance the operational efficiency of the fleet, optimize costs, deliver comprehensive data, and develop refueling operations with sophisticated services augmented by artificial intelligence.

The agreement was signed by HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC, and Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi, at ENOC headquarters in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Under the agreement, ENOC will provide refuelling services for all Dubai Taxi fleet vehicles, spanning taxis, airport taxis, limousines, and delivery bikes. Moreover, the agreement extends to providing fuel delivery services for school buses during off-peak hours at designated company bus stops via eLink mobile stations.

Utilizing advanced systems in fueling operations, Dubai Taxi seeks to attain peak cost efficiency. Access to real-time data facilitates the analysis of fuel volume and consumption, thereby enhancing key performance indicators such as mileage, engine revolutions, vehicle usage, fuel efficiency, and various other operational metrics.

Growing Strategic Partnership

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi stressed that the agreement marks a significant milestone in the growing strategic partnership with ENOC Group. It is a testament to DTC’s continued collaboration, ensuring the delivery of innovative and leading-edge services to refuel the company's extensive fleet efficiently.

Enhanced operational capacity

Al Falasi highlighted that Dubai Taxi, as Dubai's largest transport sector operator, is experiencing sustainable growth and significant operational expansion, with its annual trips surpassing 46 million in 2023. This agreement is a strategic move to align with this growth, aiming to enhance the operational efficiency of Dubai Taxi fleet by ensuring quick and seamless fueling services.

He emphasized the significance of this deal in streamlining the refuelling process, reducing the need for vehicles to visit conventional fueling stations, and minimizing the waiting time for fueling. This will not only cut down on expenses but also boost operational efficiency, especially by leveraging automation technologies and innovative solutions for rapid and mobile refuelling.

Innovative refuelling solutions

"We are delighted to stregthen our longstanding partnership with Dubai Taxi, a relationship that spans over 25 years, reflecting our shared commitment to operational excellence," stated HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC.

"As one of the key players in the industry, we deliver innovative solutions such as ENOC Link Fuel Delivery and the Vehicle Identification System (ViP), granting our partners an all-encompassing perspective on refuelling options powered by sophisticated AI-driven services.

Providing refuelling services to the Dubai Taxi fleet through our expansive network of 198 stations reaffirms the fact that our collaboration is founded on trust, cutting-edge technology, and a united pursuit of innovation and digital transformation," Al Falasi added.

Since the beginning of 2024, Dubai Taxi has expanded its fleet by adding 445 taxis. This expansion enhances its broad spectrum of mobility solutions across four key business sectors: standard taxi services featuring a vast and eco-friendly fleet, limousine services catering to VIP clients with skilled drivers for a premium experience, along with comprehensive bus services and corporate delivery solutions.

