Dubai to host Middle East’s new transport and logistics exhibition in Dubai South

By WAM

Reed Exhibitions will organise SiTL Middle East, a brand-new trade show focused on showcasing the latest developments in the transport and logistics sector, at Dubai South from 16th to 18th November, 2020, to allow government and industry stakeholders from across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia to access leading technologies that increase efficiency and reduce costs in logistics operations.

The debut edition of SiTL Middle East is set to welcome over 120 exhibitors and more than 2,000 visitors, including regional distribution managers and logistics professionals keen to take advantage of the latest trends in innovation and solutions that could boost business efficiency and profitability.

In addition, the event will be an important venue for key officials from various countries to hold bilateral discussions, while the UAE Government and other leading commercial entities will highlight the country’s major efforts in building a global hub supported by world-class facilities and services.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, "Through SITL ME, we will be gaining new insights and opportunities to grow in terms of technology and innovation, which are essential in the drive towards efficiency and sustainability in business operations and management. We are confident the event will bring about these key focus areas which are highly important for both the government and private sectors."

Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of Dubai-based National Association of Freight and Logistics, said, "The UAE’s logistics sector has been an early adopter of modern technologies which positioned the Arab world’s second-biggest economy as a world-class business hub. Dubai has taken a proactive role in planning its development in terms of logistics facilities, zones and investments. We have the best connectivity in the region to reach out to more than three billion people via our air and sea/rail connectivity."

SiTL Middle East will feature seven major segments, including intra-logistics, robotics and automation; packaging and pallet; technologies, IoT and information systems; new energy and transport equipment; real estate and logistics infrastructures, and safety and cybersecurity.

It will also hold a conference supported by key partners from Reed’s global networks during its logistics events, including a Demo Zone, where one can experience world-class equipment and solutions, including customised tours.

Daniyal Qureshi, Group Exhibition Director, Reed Exhibitions, said, "SiTL ME is poised to bring a valuable portfolio of activities to the well-established SiTL Europe which leverages the global recognition of the SiTL brand and shares their best practices in the Middle East. Across its current portfolio of leading market events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Reed Exhibitions brings nearly 4,500 exhibitors and over 109,000 visitors from 170 countries to the UAE and SiTL ME will be a new major event that would boost the country’s global position as a strategic venue for major events."