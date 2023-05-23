EDGE Acquires Majority Stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE, one of the world's fastest growing and leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in MARS Robotics, a leader in autonomous robotic solutions based in Jordan. The deal will see EDGE owning 80% of MARS Robotics, enabling the highly skilled and experienced engineering team to work closely with EDGE on a number of exciting projects. MARS Robotics will work closely within EDGE’s Advanced Concepts, which focuses on the rapid design, development, and deployment of advanced and innovative technologies. Announced at Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023), where EDGE is displaying a broad array of autonomous solutions and smart weapons, the acquisition will create greater opportunities for EDGE to expand its offerings and support its customers globally.



Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, said: "EDGE's acquisition of MARS Robotics represents a solid strategic investment that aligns with our ongoing ambitions in the autonomous systems domain. As we rapidly grow and develop the solutions that play a critical role in a secure future, so too must our engineering and innovation capabilities. Acquiring a company with world-class expertise in developing high performance UAS is a logical step for us as we continue to execute our product development roadmap, bringing next-generation solutions to market with speed, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency. We are very excited about this great tie up and always believed in MARS Robotics and the strong technological capabilities there”



Dr. Mohammad Amin Al-Jarrah, General Manager & Founder of MARS Robotics, said: "We are immensely proud to be joining EDGE, a defence and advanced technology conglomerate which has risen through the ranks both regionally and globally. Representing a resounding vote of confidence in MARS Robotics, the acquisition will see our team complement and strengthen EDGE’s aerospace and autonomous engineering capabilities and will expand the Group's position as a serious global player in the autonomous systems sector."



Founded in 2013, MARS Robotics provides engineering solutions and services to UAS original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the areas of hardware, peripherals, networks, software, support, service, and training for various applications in the military and civil markets.

