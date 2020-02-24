EIBFS establishes first Corporate Social Responsibility Committee in banking sector

By WAM

The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, EIBFS, has announced that it recently established the first Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, Committee in the banking sector.

Sara Al Mheiri, Manager – Marketing at Al Etihad Credit Bureau, was elected the committee's Chairperson, and Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation – UAE, has been nominated as the Vice-Chairperson.

The CSR Committee has been established for organisations in the financial, banking and insurance sectors to fulfil their commitment and vision of supporting the community and working towards the betterment of the society.

The committee aims to build awareness, promote financial knowledge and responsibility to individuals and companies in the sector. The committee is looking to impart knowledge that will build a more financially sound society.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting that was attended by the executives from the banking and finance sector, Noura Abbas, Director Programme Administration & Delivery Division at EIBFS, said,"To achieve sustainable goals in the banking and finance sectors and to build a more financially accountable society, we established the CSR Committee that will take the ownership of helping the community to grow in a responsible way. Through this we aim to unify efforts and ideas and adopt new strategies to practice CSR and bring the banking and finance stakeholders under one umbrella."

Chairperson Sara Al Mheiri said: "We are happy that Al Etihad Credit Bureau is part of the EIBFS CSR Committee, that is supporting programmes and initiatives on financial literacy and credit education through educating the community on how to manage their income and expenses as per best practices."

Hani Al Zubaidi said, "I am honoured to join the CSR Committee as Vice Chairperson. I would like express gratitude to EIBFS for this initiative and am prepared to support the Institute’s agenda to help the society by raising awareness of the importance of financial knowledge in the community through proper planning for the future of individuals and institutions."

