Emaar announces record property sales of AED 35.1 billion

By WAM

Emaar Properties reported continued improvement in its property sales, growth in profitability and marked improvement in the performance of recurring revenue businesses in 2022.

Emaar's group property sales in 2022 reached AED 35.1 billion (US$ 9.5 billion), primarily driven by new project launches. Emaar's backlog of property sales has reached AED 53.2 billion (US$ 14.5 billion), which will be recognised as revenue in the coming years.

Emaar recognised revenue of AED 24.9 billion (US$ 6.8 billion) in 2022, supported by the continuous strengthening of the Dubai real estate market and growth achieved by the recurring revenue businesses due to the rebound of global tourism.

EBITDA and net profit for 2022 increased by 18 percent and 80 percent, respectively, to AED 9.8 billion (US$ 2.7 billion) and AED 6.8 billion (US$ 1.9 billion) compared to 2021, as a result of sustained revenue, improved margins, and continued control over costs.

In 2022, Emaar completed the acquisition of Dubai Creek Harbour for an overall consideration of AED 7.5 billion (US$ 2 billion).

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said, "After a successful 2022, we are very pleased with our accomplishments. Improvements in consumer confidence and overall business activity, especially in the real estate market, have benefited all the company's operations over the past year, thanks to the strategic measures taken over the past two years. Given these remarkable outcomes, we expect to see strong performance by our shopping centres, hotels, and property sales in 2023, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge projects and unparalleled offerings across all of our business units."

Emaar's enduring reputation for customer centricity, superior design, construction quality, and innovation across all its market segments continues to appeal to both domestic and international investors.

