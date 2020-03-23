Emaar Group adopts work-from-home policy for employees

By Dubai Media Office

As part of preventive measures being undertaken in the UAE to safeguard the community’s health, Emaar Group announced it has adopted a work-from-home policy for its employees effective Monday, 23 March 2020. The move is aligned with the country’s ‘Stay at Home’ campaign aimed at combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During this period, Emaar Group will continue to monitor global developments and prevention measures, and update its actions based on how the worldwide situation evolves.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said Emaar places the highest priority on the health and safety of its employees, their families, its customers and the broader community.

“The world is facing one of the biggest challenges in its modern history,” said HE Al Abbar. “The UAE has set an example for precautionary and preventive measures against COVID-19. Collective efforts are vital to tide over this critical period.”

His Excellency further said Emaar has proactively adopted all measures required to maintain the well-being of its employees and customers. He called on all Emaar employees to abide by the guidelines issued by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority and other authorities advising people to practice social distancing.

He also assured Emaar’s customers, partners and affiliates that these measures will not impact the company’s operations. “We are committed to delivering our services without compromising quality and overall customer satisfaction. We remain united as a group in providing exceptional services as per our customers’ expectations,” HE Al Abbar said.

The real estate developer said its daily operations department will continue to go the extra mile for its customers. The company’s customer channels will be reachable 24/7 and its frontline team is fully committed to providing seamless services during this sensitive period.

The Group addd it is confident of overcoming any challenges and is united under the ‘One Emaar’ banner to provide comprehensive support to its customers and communities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.