Emaar highlights its efforts to redefine urban living for a sustainable future during its participation in WETEX and DSS 2023

The 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will see the participation of Emaar Properties as the Jubilee sponsor. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the exhibition under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Emaar’s pavilion at the exhibition will showcase its most prominent innovative and sustainable solutions and technologies that aim to redefine urban living, promote sustainable properties and green buildings in Dubai and the world, and improve the quality of life and well-being of residents. Emaar designs and develops them in accordance with the highest international environmental standards to enhance energy efficiency, preserve water and reduce carbon footprint.

The company’s various assets and projects adopt practices that reduce environmental impact. This includes waste management; using environmentally friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable materials; green spaces; local solar energy production; electric vehicle stations; smart irrigation and others.

Emaar considers the exhibition an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and sign fruitful partnerships. This will enhance the company’s position in the world of sustainability and consolidate its contribution to the success of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai in November. Emaar embeds sustainability in all aspects of its work through pioneering programmes and initiatives.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, expressed his happiness with the participation of Emaar in the exhibition for the first time. Al Tayer emphasised that this supports the mutual vision of the two parties in achieving the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that maps out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city. The people-centric Plan is focused on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life, and reinforcing Dubai’s competitiveness and leadership as a global model of the cities of the future through distinguished and sustainable projects and solutions.

“The participation of major real estate developers in WETEX and DSS strengthens its position as one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world. We look forward to this edition of the exhibition and the opportunities it presents to pave the way for more sustainable cities in the region and the world. The exhibiting companies will have a chance to showcase their products, solutions, and projects to thousands of investors and decision-makers worldwide.

The exhibition will enable the participants to exchange knowledge and expertise, build partnerships, sign deals, and develop business,” added Al Tayer.

“Emaar’s participation in WETEX demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and showcases innovative solutions for water and energy conservation in the built environment. WETEX plays a crucial role for real estate developers as it provides a platform to showcase and explore sustainable technologies, practices, and solutions related to water, energy, and environmental conservation.

It offers a valuable opportunity for companies to stay updated on the latest advancements, network with industry experts, and adopt innovative strategies that enhance sustainability in their developments,” said Mr Ahmed Almatrooshi, Emaar Properties Executive Board Member, General Director of Emaar Foundation, on their company’s first participation in WETEX and DSS.

