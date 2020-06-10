Emirates adds Kabul to list of passenger destinations

By WAM

Emirates airline has received approvals to carry passengers on flights to Kabul in Afghanistan, starting from 25th June, taking to 30 the total number of destinations currently offered to travellers.

In addition to Kabul, flights to the following cities can be booked on emirates website or via travel agents: Bahrain, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

In addition, from 8th June, Emirates will offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.