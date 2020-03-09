Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfection across company's fleet

By WAM

Emirates Airline has taken more additional steps that exceed the requirements and regulations of the aviation industry to ensure the health and comfort of its customers, and give them confidence and reassurance in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak around the world.

The airline said in a press statement that it is subjecting all its planes departing from Dubai to precautionary measures that include extensive and comprehensive cleaning and sterilisation of all passenger compartments.

After the latest medical discoveries indicated that the "Covid-19" virus was mainly transmitted by contact, Emirates Airlines focused on cleaning and disinfecting the surfaces of passengers and crews.

The Airlines uses certified chemicals to eliminate viruses, germs and fungi, leaving protective layers on the surfaces for a long time and preventing any subsequent infection with the virus. These material are also environmentally friendly.

The cleaning process includes a comprehensive survey of all surfaces, from windows, tables, personal video screens, armrests, seats, seat controls, ventilation openings and upper cabinets in the cabin, to bathrooms, corridors, and the staff's comfort areas, in addition to other routine procedures, such as changing headrest covers on All seats, print replacement and floor cleaning.

According to the carrier, the Boeing plane needs to be cleaned and sterilised to prepare for the next trip at the hands of team of 18 people working for an hour, while the Airbus A380 needs a team of 36 workers.

On average, 248 planes undergo a comprehensive cleaning and sterilization within 24 hours. If it turns out that a plane has transferred a suspected case or a confirmed case with the "Covid-19" virus, the Emirates' procedures go deeper than that, and the plane undergoes a deep cleaning and disinfection process that takes between 6-8 hours and includes spraying the interior with antiseptic materials, and replacing seat covers and upholstery in the affected area. Air filters in the cabin are also replaced.

It is noteworthy that all Emirates aircraft are equipped with HEPA air filters capable of removing 99.97 percent of viruses, germs, fungi and dust, which makes the cabin atmosphere clean, safe and comfortable for passengers and crew.

The company said it has provided its customers, via its global network, with more options and flexibility to adjust their travel dates without incurring fees for changing and re-issuing tickets. This grace policy applies to tickets issued during the period from 7-31 March.

Within this context, "Emirates Skywards" provides more flexibility to its members affected by the spread of Corona virus due to restrictions imposed on travel and reducing the number of flights.

Members of the Platinum, Gold and Silver categories can maintain their categories by reaching 80 percent of the travel requirements for each category between March 31 and June 30 2020. In addition, members who booked their flights between March 1 and June 30 will benefit.

The company has made it clear that it puts the safety and welfare of its customers and employees at the top of its list of priorities, and since last January it activated its emergency response team to monitor the daily developments related to the outbreak of Virus Covid-19, and continuous communication with the relevant health and regulatory authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.

Emirates Airlines continues to work closely with all its partners and industry-related bodies to ensure that the safety, comfort and well-being of travelers on its flights are constantly maintained.

