Emirates Airlines Grants Employees 22-Week Bonus

Emirates Group has awarded its employees a bonus equivalent to 22 weeks of salary, following record-breaking profits for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.
The Emirates Group today released its financial report for the fiscal year 2024–2025, revealing new all-time highs in net profit, revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and cash balances.
This exceptional performance cements Emirates Group's position as the most profitable airline group in the world for the 2024–2025 reporting period. Emirates Airline itself recorded the best financial results in its history, becoming the most profitable carrier globally.
Both Emirates Airline and dnata achieved record revenues during the 2024–2025 fiscal year, as the Group continued to expand its global operations in response to growing demand for its high-quality products and services.
As of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Emirates Group reported:
Additionally, the Group announced a dividend distribution of AED 6 billion (USD 1.6 billion) to its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai.
This fiscal year marked the first time the UAE’s new corporate income tax—introduced in 2023—was applied to the Emirates Group. After the 9% tax, net profit stood at AED 20.5 billion (USD 5.6 billion).
Source: Albayan Newspaper
