Emirates Airlines Grants Employees 22-Week Bonus

Emirates Group has awarded its employees a bonus equivalent to 22 weeks of salary, following record-breaking profits for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

The Emirates Group today released its financial report for the fiscal year 2024–2025, revealing new all-time highs in net profit, revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and cash balances.

This exceptional performance cements Emirates Group's position as the most profitable airline group in the world for the 2024–2025 reporting period. Emirates Airline itself recorded the best financial results in its history, becoming the most profitable carrier globally.

Both Emirates Airline and dnata achieved record revenues during the 2024–2025 fiscal year, as the Group continued to expand its global operations in response to growing demand for its high-quality products and services.

As of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Emirates Group reported:

Record pre-tax profit of AED 22.7 billion (USD 6.2 billion), an 18% increase from the previous year

Record revenue of AED 145.4 billion (USD 39.6 billion), up 6% year-on-year

Record-high cash balance of AED 53.4 billion (USD 14.6 billion), a 13% increase

Record EBITDA of AED 42.2 billion (USD 11.5 billion), up 6%, reflecting strong operational performance

Emirates Airline solidified its status as the world’s most profitable carrier with:

Record pre-tax profit of AED 21.2 billion (USD 5.8 billion), a 20% rise

Record revenue of AED 127.9 billion (USD 34.9 billion), a 6% increase

All-time high cash balance of AED 49.7 billion (USD 13.5 billion), up 16%

dnata, the Group’s aviation services arm, also posted strong performance across its divisions:

Record pre-tax profit of AED 1.6 billion (USD 430 million), a 2% increase

Record revenue of AED 21.1 billion (USD 5.8 billion), up 10%

Strong cash balance of AED 3.7 billion (USD 1 billion)

Additionally, the Group announced a dividend distribution of AED 6 billion (USD 1.6 billion) to its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

This fiscal year marked the first time the UAE’s new corporate income tax—introduced in 2023—was applied to the Emirates Group. After the 9% tax, net profit stood at AED 20.5 billion (USD 5.6 billion).

Source: Albayan Newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.