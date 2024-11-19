Emirates Airlines Issues Updates on Flights to Iraq and Lebanon

Emirates Airlines has announced updates regarding its operations to Iraq and Lebanon amid ongoing developments in the region.

The airline confirmed the cancellation of all flights to and from Baghdad until November 30, 2024. Additionally, transit passengers flying through Dubai with a final destination of Baghdad will not be permitted to travel to their point of origin until further notice.

In a statement on its website, Emirates also announced that flights to and from Beirut will remain canceled until December 31, 2024. Similar to the situation with Baghdad, transit passengers flying through Dubai with Beirut as their final destination will not be allowed to return to their point of origin.

Alternative Arrangements for Baghdad Travelers

The airline clarified that Flydubai (FZ) flights to Baghdad are operational. Passengers with confirmed bookings on Flydubai with Baghdad as their final destination will be allowed to travel. Emirates advises customers to regularly check the status of Flydubai flights for the latest updates.

Support for Affected Passengers

Emirates urged affected passengers to contact their booking agents for alternative travel options. Passengers who booked directly with Emirates can reach out to the airline for assistance.

The airline emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring the situation in the region and coordinating with relevant authorities for any further developments.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.