Emirates expects busy travel weekend ahead of Eid break

By Wam

Emirates Airlines anticipates a busy weekend ahead of the Eid holiday with heavy traveller volumes to and from Dubai.

The busiest time for departures in Terminal 3 will be on Friday 31st May with over 80,000 passengers travelling abroad. Customers are reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid any delays.

Peak travel is expected to continue until Monday 3rd June 2019 with over 309,000 Emirates passengers travelling from Dubai during this period of time. With expected traffic congestion around Terminal 3, and road works continuing to cause traffic delays around main airport highways and roads during this time - Emirates urges customers to build in extra time for their journeys to avoid potential delays.

Passengers can physically check in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flight departure, and are requested to check in no later than 2 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel.

Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. Customers can also check in online on both their desktops and mobile devices from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

Passengers can also enjoy Emirates’ Home Check-in service which allows customers to check in for their flights from anywhere in Dubai. The service is available for customers across all classes travelling on Emirates flights and enables passengers to complete the security check and check-in, from the comfort of their home.

In addition to online check-in services, Emirates also offers convenient car park check-in facilities. Customers can use these to check in and drop off their luggage. Alternatively, customers heading to Emirates Terminal 3 can choose to drop their luggage at one of the 46 dedicated bag drop counters in Economy Class or separate counters in First Class and Business Class from six hours to 90 minutes prior to departure. Families travelling with small children can use dedicated Family counters in Check in Zone 2.

After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.