Emirates Flight Catering signs its first deal with GMG to provide ready-to-go meals

GMG, a global well-being company operating leading brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors, in partnership with Emirates Flight Catering, has launched an exclusive range of high-quality on-the-go meals. The UAE government has been promoting healthy eating and has launched awareness campaigns to encourage consumers to make better food choices. Expanding on this vision, Emirates Flight Catering and GMG’s Everyday Goods – Retail division have come together to supply freshly made food to GMG's network of retail stores nationwide. This is the first time that Emirates Flights Catering has partnered with a retail giant to provide ready-to-go meals.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: "The country's diverse population, comprising both locals and expatriates from various countries, has led to a rich culinary landscape. Driven by our customer-centric approach, we have worked with our partner Emirates Flight Catering to create a custom-made food range to fulfill and exceed customer expectations on ready, freshly prepared meals. The partnership is the first step in Everyday Goods - Retail's commitment to innovate and develop food products that elevate the customer experience. This is only the beginning –with our partner, we plan to extend the range across stores and develop new categories tailored to our customer's needs."

This ready-to-go meals sector in the UAE has been expanding rapidly due to various factors, such as increasing urbanization, changing demographics, and a rise in the number of working professionals and expatriates.

These meals are prepared with the highest quality ingredients, with a menu curated by experienced Emirates Flight Catering chefs. The entire range is also packed in recyclable materials as part of GMG's commitment to sustainable food packaging. Both partners have committed to consistently monitor customer feedback and incorporate this into the current and new meals being developed.

In addition, Emirates Flight Catering is playing an integral role in supporting Everyday Goods on-ground store teams, training in food preparation, and customer service.

Some ingredients will be sourced from Bustanica, the world's largest hydroponic farm, recently established by a joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering and Crop One Holdings Inc., an industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming. The 330,000 sq. ft. facility is geared to produce more than 1,000,000 kilograms of high-quality leafy greens annually while requiring 95% less water than conventional agriculture.

"While convenience is a key driver, there is also a growing demand for healthier, more nutritious ready-to-go meal options. Consumers are increasingly seeking meals that align with their dietary preferences. Ready-to-go meals in the UAE reflect this diversity, offering a wide range of international cuisine options to cater to different tastes and preferences. We at GMG would like to add value to this sector through this partnership," added Baker.

Mahmood Ameen, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Flight Catering commented: " This is a significant milestone and a strategic step for Emirates Flight Catering as we diversify and deliver exceptional food solutions within the retail sector, going beyond our well established presence in aviation and events catering. Our talented team of multinational chefs have worked closely with GMG to develop a range of fresh and convenient ready-to-go meals that cater to the preferences of a diverse customer base. Every meal, whether it’s a sandwich, salad or poke bowl, is made fresh every day in our kitchens with the finest ingredients and freshest produce, and immediately delivered to GMG stores.

“We currently produce an average of 200,000 meals daily across all our business verticals, and this number is set to increase during 2023. We’re delighted that GMG has chosen to partner with us. We look forward to growing this partnership as we share a commitment to deliver culinary excellence through innovation and products that meet customers’ evolving needs and preferences.”

Everyday Goods incorporates GMG's home-grown food brands, food retail stores, and distributed brands covering the entire food consumption chain from 'farm to fork.' It includes meat, seafood, Himalayan pink salt, herbs and spices, sausages and cold cuts, butchery, and marination, bringing brands such as Farm Fresh, Chef's Choice, Klassic, Sapora, Noor Al Islami, RUH, and Quality 1st Choice to UAE consumers. Its supermarket brands include Géant, Franprix, Monoprix, and monop, and the recent acquisition aswaaq.

