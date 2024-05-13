Emirates Group rewards its employees for their historic performance and grants them a salary equivalent to 20 weeks

The Emirates Group has awarded a bonus to its workforce equivalent to 20 weeks' salary, to be deposited into their May salaries. The bonus comes as a celebration from the group for its record performance in the fiscal year 2023/2024, during which it achieved its highest-ever profitability, recording record profits of AED 18.7 billion and revenues of AED 137.30 billion."

The Emirates Group's historic financial performance has resulted in the rewarding of its employees with a bonus equivalent to 20 weeks' salary, to be disbursed in May. This extraordinary gesture comes in acknowledgment of the Group's outstanding fiscal year 2023/2024, during which it achieved unprecedented milestones. The Group reported its best-ever financial results, boasting a record profit of AED 18.7 billion (US$ 5.1 billion), marking a remarkable 71% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the Group achieved record revenue of AED 137.3 billion (US$ 37.4 billion), reflecting a 15% surge, and ended the year with its highest-ever cash balance of AED 47.1 billion (US$ 12.8 billion).

The Group attributed this exceptional performance to Dubai's progressive policies and the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Chairman and Chief Executive, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, expressed gratitude to the UAE's leadership, emphasizing their pivotal role in the Group's success.

The Emirates Group's record profit enables further investments in various sectors, including new aircraft, facilities, technology, products, services, and employee development programs. Notably, the Group collectively invested AED 8.8 billion (US$ 2.4 billion) in growth initiatives during the fiscal year 2023/2024. Additionally, the Group's workforce expanded by 10% to 112,406 employees, its largest size ever.

Furthermore, the Group made significant strides in its sustainability journey, implementing various initiatives focused on environmental conservation, employee welfare, customer satisfaction, and community engagement. These efforts underscore the Group's commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and long-term sustainability.

In light of its robust financial standing, the Emirates Group is well-positioned for future growth and success. Plans are underway for major projects, including a multibillion-dollar aircraft fleet and cabin renewal program, new catering and cargo capabilities, advanced technologies, and expanded sustainability initiatives.

Looking ahead, the Emirates Group remains optimistic about the business outlook, anticipating strong customer demand for air transport and travel in the coming months. With its resilient business model and agile approach to challenges, the Group is poised to seize opportunities and continue its upward trajectory of success.

