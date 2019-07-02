Emirates launches two daily A380 flights to Muscat

By Wam

Emirates airline has announced the first arrivals of its double daily A380 services to Muscat. Flights EK 862 and EK 864 were each welcomed with water cannon salutes upon arrival, ushering in the new services to Oman’s capital, Muscat.

EK862 departs Dubai at 08:25, arriving in Muscat at 09:40. The return flight, EK 863, departs Muscat at 11:15, arriving in Dubai in the afternoon at 12:25.

Emirates’ late afternoon flight EK 864 departs Dubai at 16:10 and arrives in Muscat at 17:25. EK 865 departs Muscat at 19:05, arriving in Dubai at 20:15. Along with the A380 services, EK 866/867, the early morning flight, is operated with Emirates’ modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

"The incredibly popular Emirates A380 has arrived in Oman and we are pleased to give our customers travelling between Muscat and Dubai the opportunity to experience the iconic products and services on this aircraft. This move is the latest in Emirates’ efforts to offer a well-defined range of experiences for our customers travelling for business or leisure from Oman," Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre, said.

He added, "We have been committed to serving the Omani market for over 26 years, and in the spirit of continuing our growth with the introduction of the A380, we are providing customers more comfort and convenience as they make their journey to Dubai and beyond."

In turn, Sheikh Ayman bin Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, said, "The introduction of the daily A380 flights from and to Muscat is a tribute to the efforts of our strategic partner, Emirates Airline. It also means enhanced travel options and prestigious services to the airport users and passengers traveling through Muscat International Airport, as well as to those flying directly from Dubai to Muscat."

Both A380s flying to Muscat will be operated in a three-class configuration, with 429 seats in Economy Class on the lower deck, 76 flat-bed seats in Business Class, and 14 First Class Private Suites on the upper deck.

Emirates operates three daily services between Dubai and Muscat, connecting passengers to over 150 global destinations in the Far East, Europe and the US.