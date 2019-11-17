Emirates partners with Amway

By Dubai Media Office

Emirates has partnered with Amway, a direct selling business, on the latter's APAC Leadership Seminar 2019 taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 13th December 2019.

Emirates will play a vital role of bringing people together to attend the first ever Asia Pacific Leadership Seminar - carrying over 6,500 distributors and company representatives to Dubai.

The "RISE Dubai 2019" seminar will recognize and award achievements of Amway independent business owners over the past year. The one-day business conference will welcome Amway's top management, which will be the largest gathering of international Amway leaders in its 60 years of history. To mark the significant milestone and to ensure the group travel in style - Emirates will be implementing various initiatives on ground and in the air.

Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer for Emirates Airline said: "We are very pleased to partner with Amway on its first ever Asia Pacific Leadership Seminar taking place in Dubai next month. More than 6,500 participants from nine countries will be flying better on Emirates to attend RISE Dubai 2019. We look forward to welcoming the group on-board and to showcasing our world-class products and services – offering customers a seamless end to end travel experience. Dubai is an ideal destination for international conferences and together with our partners, we are thrilled to connect people and communities to and through our modern hub."

Gan Chee, Asia regional president and chairman of Greater China said: "We are looking forward to the opportunity to connect with so many amazing Amway Business Owners from across Asia Pacific all in one location. Our collaboration with Emirates enables us to offer exclusive experiences for our Business Owners to recognize their amazing achievements this year."