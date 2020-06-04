Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

By WAM

Emirates Post has announced the resumption of all mail, packets and parcel services to Pakistan, one of its most key markets in South Asia, which accounted for nearly 80 tonnes of postal material in 2019.

"Pakistan is one of our busiest markets, and we are thrilled to reinstate services, following a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis," stated Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group in a statement released by the company on Wednesday.

"The Pakistani community is an integral part of UAE’s socio-economic tapestry and through our network we have created a convenient, cost-effective, and dependable mechanism for the community to send gifts, home goods, electronics as well as retail products to be resold in Pakistan," he added.

Effective immediately, all postal services - Economy Mail, Standard Mail, Registered Mail, Standard Packets, Standard Parcels and Express Parcels – will be available to the country, including the main commercial centres of Karachi and Lahore as well as strategic regions such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Quetta, Emirates Post said.

In tandem with the reopening of the route, Emirates Post noted that it will continue to employ stringent measures as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the health and safety protocols the company is implementing include regular sanitisation of all branches, sorting and delivery centres, offices, delivery vehicles, including all mail and parcel items that enter their facilities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.