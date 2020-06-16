Emirates resumes flights to/from Bahrain

By Dubai Media Office

An Emirates flight landed earlier today at Bahrain International Airport - marking the airline's resumption of flights carrying passengers to the kingdom.



The airline is set to operate seven weekly flights from Bahrain to Dubai utilising its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to carry cargo as well as passengers travelling home or for essential purposes.



Customers can also connect safely and efficiently through Dubai to onward Emirates' destinations, including select cities in Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas.



Travel restrictions remain in place in most countries, customers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys, Emirates said.



Emirates flight EK839 will depart Dubai at 16:10 pm and arrive in Bahrain at 16:30 pm local time. EK840 will depart Bahrain at 17:50 pm local time and arrive in Dubai at 20:00 pm local time.



Flights to and from Bahrain will be available for booking on emirates.com or via travel agents.



Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers, said the airline.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.