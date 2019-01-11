Emirates SkyCargo announces freighter services to Bogota, Colombia

By Wam

Emirates SkyCargo has announced that it will be opening a new trade lane to South America with the start of freighter services to Bogota, Colombia. The Colombian capital will be served by a once weekly freighter service starting 16 January 2019.

Emirates SkyCargo will be operating its Boeing 777 freighter aircraft to Bogota. The aircraft has an overall cargo capacity of over 100 tonnes and has wide main deck doors allowing for the transportation of large and outsized cargo.

Bogota will become Emirates SkyCargo’s sixth cargo destination in South America and its third dedicated cargo destination in the continent. Flight EK 9930 will arrive in Bogota at 22.00 hours local time on Wednesday and will depart from the city at 00.05 hours local time on Thursday morning.

Emirates SkyCargo will be working jointly with Avianca for the freighter service out of Bogota. The Latin American carrier will commercialise the capacity of the Boeing 777 freighter on its return leg from Bogota to Maastricht to move cargo booked by its customers. Emirates SkyCargo and Avianca are working on developing a deeper partnership where Emirates SkyCargo will assist Avianca for transporting cargo from Latin America across its well-developed network in the Middle East, Africa and Asia region while Avianca will help Emirates SkyCargo strengthen its reach in the South American market.

"We welcome Bogota to our global network of over 40 scheduled weekly freighter destinations. South America is one of our main focus regions and we believe that there is a lot of potential for further growth in demand for air cargo capacity in this region," said Hiran Perera, Emirates Senior Vice President, Cargo Planning & Freighters. "We are also delighted to be working with Avianca for this freighter service and we look forward to strengthening our partnership to facilitate more trade between customers in South America and the rest of the world," he added.

In South America, Emirates SkyCargo currently transports cargo on its passenger and freighter services to and from Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Viracopos and Quito. With the addition of Bogota, the air cargo carrier will be able to offer a weekly cargo capacity of close to 500 tonnes to South American customers.

Emirates SkyCargo offers a combination of main deck and belly hold cargo capacity on its fleet of over 274 all widebody aircraft which includes 14 freighter aircraft- 13 Boeing 777Fs and one Boeing 747F. The air cargo carrier also operates a dedicated terminal, Emirates SkyCentral DWC, for cargo moving on its freighter aircraft. The state of the art facility has over 15,000 square metres of dedicated storage space for temperature-sensitive goods and dedicated aircraft parking bays in close proximity to the terminal allowing for quick transfer of goods to and from the aircraft leading to faster deliveries and more efficient connections for cargo.