Emirates SkyCargo strengthens pharma capabilities

By WAM

Emirates SkyCargo has announced that it boosted its worldwide pharma handling capabilities and infrastructure, in a bid to reinforce its position as the global market leader for the air transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.

Emirates SkyCargo has commenced handling pharmaceutical cargo at a new purpose-built facility in Chicago. The facility, dedicated solely for pharmaceutical shipments, is spread over 1,000 sq. metres, with scope for additional expansion and provides comprehensive protection for pharma cargo through temperature controlled zones for acceptance and delivery, pharma cargo build up and break down, storage and direct ramp access.

Developed in partnership with ground handling company Maestro, the facility has a capacity of 15,000 tonnes of pharma shipments per annum.

"Emirates SkyCargo is committed to the safe and secure transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments. Having a dedicated facility for pharma at one of our busiest stations for pharma in our network is a big boost to our pharma handling credentials and capability," said Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo.

The dedicated pharma facility in Chicago is part of Emirates SkyCargo’s broader strategy to enhance protection for temperature sensitive pharma shipments not just at its hub in Dubai but from origin to destination.

Following up on the success of the pharma corridors initiative which was announced in Jan 2018, Emirates SkyCargo has expanded its initial network of 12 pharma stations to 20.

As part of pharma corridors, Emirates SkyCargo works with ground handling partners and other local stakeholders at the stations that are the important origin or destination points for pharma, in order to ensure a high standard of handling operations for pharmaceuticals in line with Emirates SkyCargo’s stringent norms.

Commenting on pharma corridors, Henrik Ambak, Emirates Senior Vice President, Cargo Operations Worldwide, said, "Pharmaceutical cargo being transported by air are growing in their sophistication and complexity in terms of the strict regulations for handling and temperature control. We introduced the pharma corridors initiative because we wanted to expand the required high standard of handling for pharma shipments further into our network and serve."

Emirates SkyCargo’s pharma operations in Dubai including the 24*7 trucking operations between its terminals at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central have been certified as compliant to EU Good Distribution Practices, GDP, guidelines this year.