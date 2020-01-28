Emirates to launch services to Penang via Singapore

By Dubai Media Office

Emirates announced today its plan to launch a new daily service from Dubai (DXB) to Penang International Airport (PEN), via Singapore (SIN), from 9 April 2020.

Emirates’ flight to Penang will be a linked service with Singapore, allowing passengers to travel easily between the two cities while enjoying the airline’s award-winning service.

Penang will become Emirates’ second destination in Malaysia after its capital, Kuala Lumpur, which the airline currently serves with three flights a day and is a route that has been operating since 1996. The flight will be operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The new route enables travellers from the Northern cities of Malaysia to enjoy convenient onward connections from Dubai to destinations in Europe, North America and the Middle East. The flights will operate with timings as follows (all times are local):

