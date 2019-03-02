Emirates wins ‘Favourite Middle East Airline Premium Cabin’

By Wam

Emirates has won ‘Favourite Middle East Airline, Premium Cabin’ at the prestigious Conde Nast Middle East Reader’s Choice Awards.

The awards, conferred by reader-generated votes across the GCC, celebrate the best in travel in a variety of categories. The award is a testament to the airline’s consistent commitment to invest in new products and services that deliver a better customer experience.

Khalid Bel Jaflah, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President Commercial Operations UAE and Oman, received the award at a ceremony held at the JW Marriott Marquis hotel in Dubai, which was attended by members of the travel industry based in the GCC.

Over the past year, Emirates has been working hard to bring its customers an enhanced onboard experience that is more comfortable and connected, from refreshed cabins to greater entertainment options, dining choices and upgraded lounges.

In Business Class, the airline has made significant enhancements to its Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, with a USD$150 million investment in a new cabin refurbishment and reconfiguration which includes an airier and more spacious look and feel, fully-flat seats that are two inches wider, ergonomically designed headrests, new finishes and colourscapes, the largest in-flight entertainment screens in the industry at 23 inches, a personal mini-bar, among other thoughtful touches.

In First Class, Emirates’ game-changing, Boeing 777-300ER fully-enclosed suites have been extremely popular with customers, providing luxury, privacy and a number of other industry trendsetting features. Inspired by Mercedes Benz S-Class, the suites offer up to 40 square feet of private space, world-first seating positions, climate and lighting control, ‘virtual windows’, and a personal video-call function, to name a few features. Eight Boeing 777s are fitted with the latest game-changing, fully enclosed First Class private suites.

Emirates also now offers over 4,000 channels on ice, its award-winning in-flight entertainment system, and the most expansive entertainment catalogue in the industry. The airline recently introduced an innovative new function on the Emirates app to allow customers to create bespoke playlists for ice ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once onboard.

Over the last 12 months, Emirates has also expanded its global lounge network with the addition of Cairo, taking the total number of dedicated Emirates lounges to 42, and the airline works hard to ensure a consistent look and feel to its lounge experiences all over the globe. Renowned for its First and Business Class lounges at Dubai International Airport, Emirates continues to focus on offering a more enhanced and personalised experience for its customers.

Emirates operates 270 aircraft, flying to 158 destinations in 86 countries, connecting passengers and enabling tourism and trade through its Dubai hub.