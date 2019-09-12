Emirates wins third consecutive Best Entertainment award at the 2020 APEX Passenger Choice Awards

By Dubai Media Office

Emirates has clinched its third consecutive award for Best Entertainment at the 2020 Passenger Choice Awards held during the APEX EXPO in Los Angeles, USA on Monday. The airline was also given a Five-Star Global Airline Official Airline Rating, the highest rating in the first airline rating program based solely on verified and certified passenger feedback.

Emirates’ winning streak has been due to its continual innovations in inflight entertainment, setting the benchmark for customer experience. The airline has been at the forefront of the industry from being the first airline to install TV screens in every seat in 1992 to allowing customers to create and sync bespoke entertainment playlists on its mobile app since last year.

Today, Emirates provides one of the most comprehensive and state-of-the-art entertainment and communications services in the skies. ice, its award-winning inflight entertainment system, now offers over 4,500 channels of entertainment, including well over 1000 world movies – more than any other airline. Customers across all classes are treated to the largest screens in the industry for each cabin at 13.3 inches for Economy Class, 23 inches for Business Class and 32 inches in First Class.

In addition to the unmatched variety of content, Emirates has also been investing to provide connectivity and Live TV for its customers. Over 176 Emirates aircraft are equipped with Live TV and at any time 70,000 passengers and sport enthusiasts could be watching global sporting events live at 40,000 feet. Customers can also enjoy a selection of international news channels live such as CNN, BBC World News, Sky News, Euro News, CNBC, and NHK World.

Wi-Fi connectivity is available on all Emirates aircraft. Customers in all cabin classes receive 20MB of free Wi-Fi data or unlimited use of messaging apps for 2 hours allowing them to log on and stay in touch with friends, family or colleagues. Emirates Skywards members enjoy special benefits depending on their membership tier and class of travel, including free Wi-Fi when travelling in First Class or Business Class.

The APEX Passenger Choice Awards are based on passenger feedback gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organizing app. Using a five-star scale, more than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019.