Engel & Völkers Middle East Becomes Exclusive Leasing Partner for Wafi City’s Retail Spaces

The retail spaces at Wafi City cater to a diverse range of industries, from fashion and electronics to dining and showrooms. These spaces offer the potential for both established brands and emerging businesses to benefit from Wafi City’s established reputation and high foot traffic throughout the year.

Alex Lourenco, Head of Commercial at Engel & Völkers Middle East, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to work with Wafi City as their exclusive leasing partner. Our global expertise and local knowledge of Dubai’s retail market position us to provide businesses with tailored solutions in this highly sought-after location."

Wafi City’s retail spaces offer state-of-the-art facilities, with flexible layouts that can be customized to suit a variety of retail needs. The spaces come with adaptable leasing terms and a host of amenities, including ample parking and easy accessibility, ensuring convenience for both businesses and their customers.

Louwrens Marais, Property General Manager at Wafi Property L.L.C., highlighted the benefits of the collaboration, stating, "At Wafi City, we are dedicated to delivering a unique shopping, dining, and entertainment experience. Our partnership with Engel & Völkers Middle East will help us introduce leading retail brands and further enhance our offerings for visitors."

With a strong track record in commercial real estate, Engel & Völkers is known for providing tailored leasing and sales solutions across retail, office, and industrial sectors. This new partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, reinforcing Wafi City’s position as a destination for luxury brands and high-end retailers in Dubai.