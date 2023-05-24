ENOC Group expands PV panel initiatives in service stations to reach 60 by end of 2023

As part of its sustainability roadmap, ENOC Group today announced significant achievements in its ongoing initiative of equipping its service stations with Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Panels.

The initiative was launched in April 2017 when ENOC Group successfully installed on-grid PV Solar System at its service station in Dubai Internet City, marking the first fuel station in U.A.E. to benefit from this sustainable energy solution. Since then, ENOC Group has been steadfast in its efforts to expand the use of renewable energy across its operations.

All of ENOCs new service station’s built in Dubai since 2017 have successfully installed an on-grid PV Solar System, and will continue this practice and plan to open another 4 stations planned to open by the end of the year, making the total 60 Service Stations by end of 2023.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “We are proud to expand our PV Panel initiatives to create a more sustainable energy landscape in the UAE. These achievements are a testament to our ongoing commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and provide greener solutions for the communities we serve."

In 2017 ENOC Group announced a strategic partnership with Etihad ESCO, which aims to install PV solar panels in service stations that did not comprise them to enhance energy-saving measures across its service stations network in the UAE. These enhancements are projected to decrease energy consumption in these stations by 40% over the next seven years, further contributing to the Group's sustainability goals.

Since the partnership with Etihad ESCO was announced, eleven ENOC service stations have been upgraded with PV Solar Panels, and an additional eight stations are currently in progress, with an expected completion date set for July 2023. These installations signify a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future and demonstrate ENOC Group's dedication to environmental stewardship.

“We are deeply committed to minimizing our environmental impact. Our expansion of PV Panel installations reflects our dedication to driving positive change in the energy sector. We are proud to contribute to the UAE's vision of a greener and more sustainable future through the use of renewable energy sources. These achievements demonstrate our ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable energy landscape for generations to come. In 2023, and thanks to such initiatives, ENOC Group currently generating annually 7500 MWh of solar energy at retail service stations, which is contributing approximately 3000 tonne CO2e reduction in carbon emissions.”, added Al Falasi.

In 2021, ENOC Group unveiled its state-of-the-art, multi-award-winning Service Station of the Future. Inspired by the rich heritage of the UAE’s traditions in the form of its national tree, the Ghaf, the Service Station of the Future is an example of innovation in fuel retail. It is also the world’s first LEED Platinum Certified service station, the first in the region to incorporate an on-grid wind turbine for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction of its canopy.

ENOC Group remains dedicated to fostering sustainability, innovation, and responsible practices in the energy sector. By harnessing the power of renewable energy through PV Solar Panels, the company continues to lead by example and inspire others to prioritize sustainability in their operations.

