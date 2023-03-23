ENOC Group unveils community initiatives for the Holy Month of Ramadan

By E247

Reflecting the spirit of giving that marks the Holy Month of Ramadan, ENOC Group unveiled a series of community initiatives that aim to benefit more than 400,000 less privileged people across the Emirate of Dubai. In line with its agenda of inclusive development, ENOC Group’s annual tradition of humanitarian initiatives, organised in partnership with local charity organisations to mark the Holy Month, aim to nurture a sense of solidarity and foster the spirit of compassion amongst its employees and the communities it serves.

ENOC Group is expanding and strengthening the reach of its Ramadan Aman campaign this year by partnering with Al Ihsan Charity Association to distribute 200,000 iftar meal boxes to ensure that people who are stuck at traffic signals can break their fast on time. On April 10, apart from Dubai, ENOC’s employees will also distribute iftar boxes across Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

Under the Ramadan Grocery Distribution initiative in collaboration with Zoom, 50,000 individuals in labour camps will receive a selection of essential grocery items for 14 days during Ramadan this year. ENOC volunteers will pack the grocery boxes which will be delivered from March 23 to April 5.

Through its long-standing partner, Beit Al Kheir, ENOC Group will distribute 10,000 Ramadan iftar meals during the last two weeks of the Holy Month to people in need in Dubai. ENOC employees will volunteer their services and help with daily distribution at labour camps in the Emirate. ENOC is also collaborating with Beit Al Khair to donate 1,000 gas cylinders from Emirates Gas to families and individuals in need while with the same partner, it will enable members of the community to make donations for Iftar Saa’em (AED10), Zakat El Fitr (AED20) and Kiswat Eid (AED50) across all ENOC service stations. This year, the charity campaign will also target social media users with a QR code for donations.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time of sharing, giving, and being compassionate. As a socially responsible organisation, ENOC aims to bring together communities to share in the true spirit of Ramadan and foster strong community values by facilitating opportunities for giving and volunteering. The Holy Month of Ramadan is the ideal opportunity to reinforce our commitment to the community, and our initiatives launched in collaboration with a range of partners will make a real and positive difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across the UAE.”

Under its Malabes initiative, employees of ENOC can donate new and used clothes. The new clothes will be distributed after sanitisation while the old and used clothes will be recycled, and its proceeds will go towards helping those in need. In partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, ENOC Group will also help donate clothes to 500 refugee children and families in vulnerable situations.

A Ramadan gathering for senior citizens will include food and entertainment for the elderly Emiratis while a date box distribution, in collaboration with Alokozay, will be organised at ENOC’s retail sites throughout the Holy Month.

ENOC’s initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan also includes sponsoring Fuhood Zabeel volleyball team during Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament (NAS) 2023.

In a tie-up with Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination, a team of volunteers from ENOC will lead a Misbaha or prayer beads’ craft making session for students at the non-profit organisation. These Misbahas will be distributed at labour camps during the iftar distribution initiative. This is in line with ENOC’s CSR strategy to promote inclusivity and empower people of determination.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.