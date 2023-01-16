ENOC Group unveils latest service station in Al Twar

By WAM

DUBAI, 16th January, 2023 (WAM) -- ENOC Group today unveiled a new service station in Al Twar 1, Dubai, catering to the growing needs of the residential community and motorists using Al Quds Street.

Strategically located diagonally opposite a service station inaugurated in collaboration with Dubai Police on Al Quds Street earlier this year, the new service station will meet the needs of commuters on both sides of the same street.

Al Twar 1 is close to the Dubai International Airport and is surrounded by popular residential areas, including Al Qusais, Muhaisnah and Hor Al Anz, with all basic amenities such as schools, parks, hospitals, and banks within walking distance.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "At ENOC, we continue to optimise our retail expansion strategy to better support the UAE's retail and energy infrastructure. We are pleased to announce the opening of our new service station in Al Twar 1, which is strategically located diagonally opposite a service station we inaugurated earlier this year, to meet the fuel and convenience needs of commuters on both sides of the same street and the residents in and around the area."

The station spans 40,006 sq. ft. and features a bridged canopy with four dispenser islands and eight new-generation dispensers with retractable hoses capable of refueling cars with fuel tanks on both sides. It is also equipped with six double-wall fuel tanks with a capacity of 12,000 imperial gallons and includes an EV charging station and ZOOM convenience store.

