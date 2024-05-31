ENOC honoured with two sustainability awards at the Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2024

ENOC Group, the leading integrated global energy player, has been honoured with two awards for sustainability at the Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2024 event held at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, Dubai. The accolades reaffirm the Group’s role as a leading player in the adoption of sustainable energy solutions in the region.

The MENA region’s largest green hydrogen event, Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA 2024 conference and exhibition welcomed over 3000 decision-makers, energy ministers and CXOs from more than 50 countries to network, learn, and showcase the latest advancements in green hydrogen technology. ENOC Group won the coveted awards following a strict selection and evaluation process by the award committee. By establishing and operating the green hydrogen station ENOC Group reaffirmed its commitment to support the UAE’s ambition to achieve climate neutrality.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said; “Sustainability, today, drives our economy, with ENOC committed to lead the creation of an inclusive green economy that will minimise environmental damage by incorporating sustainable practices across all our operations. The two-awards bear testimony to our innovative approach toward this cause and further showcase our wholehearted dedication towards supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiatives. These accolades only further our ambitions to amplify our innovative sustainable drive within the UAE’s energy sector.”



ENOC Group remains committed to advancing the region’s energy sector with a core focus on sustainable practices, digitisation and innovation across all its operations. Aligning with global sustainability trends and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, ENOC contributed to reducing its carbon footprint through several initiatives focused on meeting clean energy demands. This included the testing of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with Emirates Airlines and partnership agreements with local and international entities to convert municipal solid waste to SAF. The Group is also exploring Hydrogen as an alternate fuel and has commissioned the first Green Hydrogen station that was showcased during COP28 in Dubai last year.

