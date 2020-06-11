Etihad Airways, Aldar retail sign major partnership agreement

By WAM

Etihad Airways and Aldar Properties have entered into a historic partnership that brings benefits to UAE-based Etihad Guest members and shoppers in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

Through this exclusive agreement Etihad Guest members can now earn and spend their Etihad Guest Miles on purchases made with their Visa cards at three malls within Aldar’s retail portfolio - Yas Mall, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall – collectively comprising over 650 retailers.

Members will earn one Etihad Guest Mile for every AED3 spent on purchases with their Visa cards over AED50, or can choose to seamlessly spend their miles for transactions over AED50.

In a first for the Etihad Guest programme, members can now earn Tier Miles on purchases, allowing them to elevate their Etihad Guest Tier Status, regardless of if they have chosen to earn or spend their Etihad Guest Miles. Members will earn one Tier Mile per AED3 when using a Visa card.

Yasser Al Yousuf, Vice President Commercial Partnerships, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Aldar, one of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s most iconic and recognisable brands, bringing more choices to our Etihad Guest members to earn and use their Miles across shopping and lifestyle, supporting Abu Dhabi as a hub for tourism, culture and world-class shopping experiences.

"Etihad Guest members can now elevate their Tier Status while shopping across Aldar Malls, even while using their Miles, which is a first of its kind offer, showing our commitment towards our loyal members during these difficult times."

In turn, Saoud Khoory, Executive Director of Retail Asset Management at Aldar, commented, "The partnership paves the way for future collaborations with Etihad, where we will explore ways to create additional value for our customers. Rewarding and generating value for our loyal customers is the foremost objective of these initiatives, and this unique partnership helps us to achieve this aim."

To earn and spend miles, shoppers simply connect their Visa card to their Etihad Guest mobile app. The Etihad Guest app is fitted with the new ‘Miles on the Go’ technology allowing members to earn or spend miles when they swipe their linked Visa card in any of the three Aldar Malls.

Shoppers will automatically earn miles if the transaction is over AED50, and if the member has sufficient miles in their account, the member will be prompted via a push notification, with an offer to redeem miles for their purchase.

