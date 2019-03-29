Etihad Airways issues travel advice for Spring school holidays

By Wam

Etihad Airways has issued a travel advice for passengers flying out from 28th March, during Spring school holidays.

In a statement, Etihad Airways said that Spring Break commencing on Thursday leads to a particularly busy time at Abu Dhabi airports.

It advised passengers living in downtown Abu Dhabi to make use of early check-in facilities at the Abu Dhabi City Terminal. The airways also advised passengers to arrive at Abu Dhabi International airport at least three hours before take-off, accounting for extra road traffic.

The Etihad statement noted that each morning in Terminal 3, between 28th and 31st March, a dedicated ‘Family Check-in’ area will be available for guests travelling with young children and infants. Extra Etihad Airways staff will be available on site to provide assistance, and additional signage will be in place to ensure efficiency.

Economy Class check-in for non-US flights opens three hours before departure and closes one hour before departure. Guests travelling to destinations in the US must check in two hours before departure and present themselves at the US Customs and Border Protection facility no later than 90 minutes before departure. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes prior to departure for guests in all classes.

It also advised that given the significant increase in demand for check-in on the first day of the school holidays, Etihad Airways will relocate check-in for the following flights on the morning of 29th and 30th March to Terminal 1: EY077 to Amsterdam (AMS) departure time 09:30; EY083 to Rome (FCO) departure time 09:20; EY297 to Baku (GYD) departure time 10:10; EY535 to Beirut (BEY) departure time 09:25; EY653 to Cairo (CAI) departure time 09:35; EY 657 to Cairo (CAI) departure time 21:45, and EY097 to Istanbul (IST) departure time 21:45.