Etihad Airways to go double-daily from Abu Dhabi to Moscow Domodedovo

By Wam

Etihad Airways has announced a new second daily flight between Abu Dhabi and Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, which will operate seasonally between 27th October and 10th May, 2020.

The additional flight, operated by an Airbus A320, will provide more convenient travel options between the two capital cities as passengers can now choose between a daytime and evening departure from both Abu Dhabi and Moscow.

Together with the existing service, operated by an Airbus A321, travelers will also benefit from improved connectivity through Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub to Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Since launching our first scheduled flights to Moscow in 2008, the route has proved very popular, enjoying strong point-to-point business and leisure demand. The addition of the second flight underscores the importance we place on the Russian market, by providing our customers greater flexibility, convenience and easy transit through Abu Dhabi to key points across Asia and Australia."