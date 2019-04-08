Etihad Airways to introduce flights to Johannesburg, Lagos, Milan

By WAM

This Summer, Etihad Airways has announced that it will introduce the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its scheduled services from Abu Dhabi to Johannesburg, effective 1st August, Lagos, effective 2nd August, and Milan, effective 1st September, replacing the Airbus A330s currently operating the routes.

All three destinations will feature Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Etihad Airways extensive global network to and from Abu Dhabi will see more 787 Dreamliners introduced on key destinations as the airline takes delivery of more of the type.