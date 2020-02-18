Etihad Airways to operate one-off flight service from Al Ain to Jeddah during Ramadan

By WAM

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will operate a daily scheduled flight between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s second largest city, Al Ain, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia during the last ten days of Ramadan.

The airline announced in a statement that it will operate the flights from 14th-23rd May. This flight route was first introduced last year to meet increased demand during the busy religious travel season.

The flights, which will be operated by a two-class Airbus A320, have been timed to offer customers in Al Ain with convenient departures in both directions, added the airline.

