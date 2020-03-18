Etihad Cargo boosts its freighter summer schedule across key international markets

By WAM

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, announced its freighter schedule for the IATA summer season, boosting capacity to its top freighter gateways.

The network will also be expanded to capacity-constrained markets that are wrestling with decreased passenger operations or temporary travel bans in light of the public health emergency caused by the novel coronavirus, offering a strategic cargo lifeline and supporting the continuity of the global trade ecosystem.

Running from 29th March to 28th October, 2020, Etihad Cargo’s summer schedule boasts weekly freighter flights added to European cities, as well as increased freighter frequencies across major Asian and African cargo gateways.

In Asia, the seasonal plan doubles Etihad Cargo’s Hong Kong services to four flights per week, while Hanoi gains a third weekly service and Singapore a second weekly flight. These additions complete the currently operated seasonal winter schedule across China, India and Bangladesh.

In Europe, with two extra weekly freighter flights, Amsterdam goes to a five-times-a-week service, Milan moves to a twice-weekly turnaround freighter service, while Etihad Cargo will launch new freighter connections linking Abu Dhabi with Paris.

The new freighter flights will depart Abu Dhabi International Airport for Paris Charles De Gaulle on Thursdays and Saturdays. The same-day return services will add 200 tonnes of incremental weekly freight capacity between the UAE and the French capital. These services will be complemented by the increase in services into Johannesburg and Nairobi to twice weekly.

North America remains a key market with Etihad Cargo’s twice-weekly freighter service to Rickenbacker in the United States, with stopovers on the inbound and outbound sectors offering key capacity between Europe and North America.

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Managing Director Cargo and Logistics at Etihad Aviation Group, said, "With widespread commercial flight restrictions in numerous international markets, the air cargo environment is evolving daily. After consulting closely with local and international authorities, our optimised summer freighter schedule is designed to significantly boost capacity and service customers in key cargo markets."

"During these times, additional stringent measures in line with advisories from the UAE Ministry of Health, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the UAE GCAA and WHO have been implemented to safeguard the health and well-being of our team and maintain the highest standards of hygiene throughout operations," Shadid added.

