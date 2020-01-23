Etisalat 'most valuable consumer brand' in MEA for 3rd consecutive year

By WAM

Etisalat today set another milestone by coming out on top again as 'Most Valuable Consumer Brand' and 'Most Valuable Telecom Brand' in the Middle East and Africa, MEA, by Brand Finance, in recognition of the success and growth of the brand spurred by a digital customer service-driven strategy and engaging with consumers across markets with innovative global branding initiatives.

Based findings by Brand Finance, Etisalat boasts an impressive portfolio of brands touching US$11 billion, including Etisalat Misr, Mobily, Ufone, Maroc Telecom and PTCL.

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, said, "Etisalat is the most consistent performer in the MEA and the winner of the most valuable consumer brand title in our Global 500 for the third year running. It is amongst the most innovative players globally with its portfolio of brands approaching a brand value of US$11 billion. Etisalat has a whole new set of digital solutions coming through which are presented at GITEX every year and its fast roll-out of 5G, set to become the backbone of the Expo 2020 showcase when it kicks off in October."

Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO of Etisalat Group, said, "Reaching the top is hard but maintaining a leadership position is harder. With the regional leadership of Etisalat, as a brand, it is a testimony to our continuous efforts in digital transformation and amplifying our efforts in the societies we serve by investing in new digital platforms, 5G technologies and global brand-building initiatives."

"This achievement also reinforces the synergy of operating companies across our footprint, creating brand loyalty and enhanced engagement with our customers. This is thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, vision and encouragement that helped Etisalat achieve this significant milestone surpassing some of the top renowned regional brands," Al Abdooli added.

Several factors can be attributed to the success and growth of Etisalat’s brand value, mainly driven by an innovative customer service strategy, adapting well to a digital-savvy marketplace, leading the 5G revolution and the successful launch of global brand-building initiatives. Etisalat has also led digital innovation in the country by working on several digital initiatives in infrastructure, entertainment and smart cities.

