Exclusive 20% Discount for Cardholders: Dubai Police Includes All Kempinski Hotels Worldwide in Its "Esaad" Program

Dubai Police's Esaad Card Center and Kempinski Hotels have signed a partnership agreement, under which all 72 Kempinski Hotels worldwide will join the hospitality and tourism options of the "Esaad" program, offering a 20% discount for cardholders.

This memorandum is part of the Esaad Card Center's efforts to attract major global entertainment destinations that interest large segments of society, thereby enhancing the happiness of Esaad discount cardholders and positively impacting their work efforts and productivity.

It is worth noting that the Esaad discount program offers exclusive and special deals for cardholders in ten sectors: tourism and travel, restaurants and amusement parks, online shopping, commercial complexes and retail, health and sports, housing, family, education, cars, and the public sector.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.