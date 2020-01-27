Fidu marks two years of success in UAE with a 172% spurt in real estate deals

By Staff

Fidu Properties, one of the leading Chinese companies in the UAE property market, has completed two years of success in the UAE with amazing year-to-yeargrowth reflecting the surging demand for real estate in Dubai and the UAE. The company has registered a 172% spurt in real estate deals closed during 2019 as compared to 2018.

Fidu Properties also announced that it has recorded a 289% year-to-year increase in sales of projects by Emaar Properties, 231%year-to-year increase in rental deals, and 200%increase on its agents’ commissions during 2019, compared to 2018.

In line with this growth trajectory, Fidu Properties has announced plans to double its workforce during the year – from 127 employees to over 250 by the end of 2020. The company, which opened its second office in Downtown Dubai in September 2019, also shared plans to expand its footprint in Dubai with its third office soon, as part of its aggressive expansion strategy.

To commemorate and celebrate its success and incredible growth under its astute leadership, Fidu Properties recently organized an annual gala event at Four Seasons Resort Dubai, which was attended by the company’s employees.

In his comments on the success achieved in the past two years, Mr. Nazish Khan, Chief Operating Officer of Fidu Properties, said: “Through a combination of entrepreneurial spirit, professional excellence and in-depth understanding of the demand-supply dynamics in Dubai and the UAE’s real estate sector, Fidu Properties has managed to achieve a growth which is phenomenal from any standards – particularly in a very competitive business environment. We are extremely proud of the success we have achieved; and to achieve a 172% growth in real estate deals closed in 2019 with the highest level of customer happiness is no ordinary feat.”

He added: “This success is a result of a lot of hard work and commitment of our team in Dubai, and we have successfully delivered the right services to our clients. To grow from a small and aspiring brokerage company which was selling only off-plan projects to one of the leading Chinese companies in Dubai speaks volumes of our achievements. Since our inception, Fidu has uploaded the VIP hospitality and consultation services that we provide to our clients, Fidu is eager to contribute more to our client’s success with our professional insights.”

The third office, to be opened soon, will serve as an expansion home for the company’s enthusiastic and experienced property consultants and back office employees.The company continues to expand internationally and diversify its portfolio to include investments in Dubai real estate sector with its extensive network.

“The Fidu family is full of motivation, professional drive, creativity, innovative ideas and determination, committed to reinforce its identity as a reliable, trusted and recognized real estate company and to be the number one ultimate destination of buyers, sellers, and investors here in Dubai,” he added.

