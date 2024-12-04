Floward and Damas Jewellery Forge Strategic Partnership to Redefine Luxury Gifting in the GCC

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and the UK, and Damas Jewellery, the leading jewellery brand in the GCC, officially announced their strategic partnership during a signing ceremony held at Damas Jewellery Headquarters in Dubai. The agreement was signed by Chairman and CEO of Floward, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, and Chairman and CEO of Damas Jewellery, Mr. Luc Perramond.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both brands, combining Floward's expertise in curated gifting with Damas Jewellery’s reputation for elegance and craftsmanship.



This long-term collaboration, launching first in Saudi Arabia, integrates a selection of Damas Jewellery’s high-end collections into Floward’s platform. The partnership will expand to other GCC markets, offering customers an unparalleled luxury gifting experience.



As part of the partnership, Floward customers can now pair stunning Damas Jewellery pieces with their favourite flowers, chocolates, and other gifting options, elevating the art of gift-giving. Both brands are also set to launch joint marketing campaigns to ensure the partnership’s success and maintain strong visibility across key markets.



Chairman and CEO of Floward, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, said: "This partnership represents a remarkable step forward in our mission to bring joy, convenience, and thoughtfulness to gift-giving. Collaborating with a distinguished brand like Damas Jewellery allows us to expand our premium offerings, catering to customers who seek exclusivity and sophistication. Together, we are redefining the gifting experience in the GCC and beyond."



Chairman and CEO of Damas Jewellery, stated: "We are excited to embark on this partnership with Floward, a leading platform that allows us to bring our exclusive jewellery collections to an even wider audience. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening our digital presence and expanding our reach in Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC regions. Together, we look forward to offering our customers a seamless and elevated shopping experience, while continuing to innovate and grow within the online marketplace."



The partnership underscores both brands’ commitment to innovation and excellence, setting a new benchmark for the gifting industry in the region. By blending Floward's seamless e-commerce platform with Damas Jewellery’s legacy and iconic designs, this collaboration promises to deliver an unforgettable luxury experience for customers.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

