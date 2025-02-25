flydubai Awards Employees with Bonus Equivalent to 20 Weeks' Salary Following Record Profits in 2024

flydubai has granted its employees a bonus equivalent to 20 weeks' salary in recognition of the airline’s record-breaking performance in 2024. The company achieved its highest-ever profitability, reporting a pre-tax net profit of AED 2.5 billion (USD 674 million), marking a 16% increase from 2023. Total revenue also surged by 15%, reaching AED 12.8 billion (USD 3.5 billion), compared to AED 11.2 billion (USD 3 billion) in 2023.

The bonuses were awarded under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, reflecting the company’s commitment to rewarding and motivating its workforce to sustain success.

This payout is among the highest in the aviation industry, underscoring flydubai’s strong financial performance and dedication to employee incentives, fostering sustainable growth and profitability.

flydubai’s impressive results were driven by increasing travel demand, network expansion, and strategic enhancements in operational efficiency and passenger experience. The airline witnessed significant operational growth last year, bolstered by fleet expansion and an increasing number of destinations, contributing positively to its financial and operational efficiency.

Additionally, flydubai’s ongoing recruitment efforts have expanded its workforce to 6,089 employees. The airline continues to invest in internal capabilities and training programs, including Emirati workforce development initiatives, engineering training programs, and national development programs

