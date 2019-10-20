GEMGOW attracts leading global investor Boris Birshtein

By Staff

GEMGOW, a new online platform designed to facilitate trade in precious stones and materials, today announced that prominent Canadian businessman and world-renowned investor Boris Birshtein is investing in the company.

Birshtein’s total investments in GEMGOW has not been disclosed.

The online platform allows users to trade in diamonds, emeralds, rubies and other precious stones in rough and unprocessed formas well as other polished stones.

The platform can be accessed through its website www.gemgow.com or a mobile App on both IOS and Android interfaces.

Naum Koen, Founder and CEO of GEMGOW, said: “The main objective of the GEMGOW platform is to create a focused virtual space where investors and companies in the gem and jewellery sector can engage in profitable trade relationships, irrespective of location or language”.

The value of stones currently available on the platform exceeds USD $100 million.

It is expected that newly formed partnership will encourage growth of Gemgow platform and further increase it’s worth value on the market.

A businessman with vast international experience, Birshtein was one of the first to build bridges between the emerging economies of old Soviet Republics and the strong, economically developed countries of the West.

An ‘old-school businessman’, Birshtein– the former chairman of Seabeco, an investment and trading company– is clued in with the modern trends and sees GEMGOW as a blend of the traditional sphere of trading precious stones with the latest technologies and tools.

GEMGOW was developed by NY Koen Group in Dubai, in 2017. NY Koen Group is a group holding of companies with diversified experience across sectors related to precious stones trading, jewellery design & retail and IT.