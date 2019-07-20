GoAir launches new flights from Mumbai, Delhi to UAE capital

By Wam

Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed GoAir’s launch of two new daily flights, the first between Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, and the second to Delhi International Airport, further connecting the UAE capital to the two major Indian cities.

GoAir’s inaugural flights from Delhi, India’s capital and Mumbai, the financial capital of the world’s 6th largest economy to Abu Dhabi, was received with warmth and fanfare yesterday, as the Indian subcontinent remains one of the most popular destinations for travellers departing from Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the announcement, Maarten De Groof, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "GoAir is one of our most promising new partners, and we are pleased to welcome GoAir’s flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Abu Dhabi. India continues to be one of our largest and most important areas of operation, and we look forward to ensuring that GoAir’s travellers enjoy a comfortable and efficient experience at Abu Dhabi International Airport, where they will have the chance to benefit from world-class smart travel solutions, attractive retail offerings, and relaxing lounge spaces."

"The new daily flights to Abu Dhabi reflect the Capital’s status as a key destination and a transit hub for business and leisure, which forms a part of our strategy to attract new airlines to our network, and support the growth of tourism in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," added De Groof.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director of GoAir, said, "Our daily flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Abu Dhabi is a manifestation of GoAir’s vision for the Middle East. In less than six months, we have introduced a new set of routes that supports business and leisure, and reinforces the strong relations between India and the UAE. We are delighted to work with Abu Dhabi Airports, and we welcome aboard all passengers from Mumbai, Delhi and Abu Dhabi on our direct daily flights."

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the UAE Government, its wise leadership and the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority for supporting the launch of the new flights between Abu Dhabi and the two Indian cities, Mumbai and Delhi," added Wadia.

With its 50 Airbus A320 aircraft, GoAir offers more than 270 daily flights and approximately 1,600 weekly flights across domestic and international destinations.