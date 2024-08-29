The UAE Ministry of Economy reviewed the country's efforts in regulating telemarketing for products and services, in accordance with Cabinet Resolutions No. 56 of 2024 on the regulation of telemarketing and No. 57 of 2024 on violations and administrative penalties for actions that contravene Cabinet Resolution No. 56 of 2024.

Safiya Hashim Al-Safi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy, outlined during a press briefing today the guidelines for companies marketing their products and services via telephone. She emphasized that the resolutions regulate the mechanisms by which companies market their products and services over the phone within the UAE.

The ministry outlined the following regulations for companies marketing their products and services via telephone: Obtain prior approval from the relevant authority to engage in telemarketing activities.

Provide comprehensive training for the company’s marketers on professional ethics during marketing calls with consumers, including the basic principles for using the "Do Not Call Register" (DNCR).

Use local phone numbers issued by licensed telecommunications companies in the country, and ensure these numbers are registered under the licensed company’s trade license in the UAE.

Establish a communication channel for consumers interested in receiving marketing information, and conduct marketing calls only with these consumers.

Refrain from making marketing calls to consumers listed in the "Do Not Call Register" (DNCR).

Maintain a record of all marketing calls made, according to the format provided by the relevant authority, to ensure the availability of minimum data and information about the marketing activities conducted via telephone. These records should not be destroyed until the period specified by the authority has expired.

Record marketing calls, and notify the consumer of this recording at the beginning of the call.

Adhere to a professional code of conduct, according to the model prepared by the relevant authority if such a code is issued, to ensure the minimum ethical practices in conducting telemarketing activities.

Conduct marketing calls only during the designated hours from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Ensure the company identifies itself and states the purpose of the call at the beginning of the marketing call.

Disclose the source of consumer phone numbers and data upon request from the relevant authorities.

Do not use unregistered or unauthorized phone numbers during marketing calls. Source : AL Bayan Newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.