Haris&Co, an Emerging Digital Marketing Company, Makes Strategic Dubai Move

Four years ago, Haris Aboobacker founded Haris&Co. from a small office in Kerala, India. Since then, the company has grown significantly, expanding its reach beyond national borders. Today, Haris&Co. has started as a digital marketing agency in Dubai, positioning itself to thrive in one of the world’s most competitive and demanding markets.

The expansion into Dubai marks a significant milestone for Haris&Co. The company brings its comprehensive expertise to the UAE market where it already has clients across the real estate, pharmaceutical and e-commerce sectors.

“Dubai isn’t just a market; it’s a gateway to the world. As we expand, we bring ideas, expertise, and a vision from India—to connect, innovate, and inspire on a global scale”, says Haris Aboobacker

As a digital marketing agency in Dubai, Haris&Co. offers everything digital marketing – social media marketing, performance marketing, creative strategy, production, influencer marketing, branding, SEO and web development. The highlight is that they have built a solid portfolio in this short 4-year span. This shows their ability to turn digital presence into revenue, especially for budding businesses.

With regional businesses prioritising their online presence, Dubai’s digital marketing sphere continues to expand. Haris&Co's arrival adds another layer to this growth, bringing with it experience from India's crowded digital landscape. To impart their learnings and bring forward a set of raw talents who can thrive in this field, Haris&Co. also has a full-fledged digital marketing academy–Haris&Co. Academy–that focuses on practical education.

For UAE businesses, particularly medium-sized enterprises looking to scale their digital operations, the entry of firms like Haris&Co offers access to tested strategies from other competitive markets. The company has already begun adapting its approach to align with local business practices and consumer behaviours.

As Dubai strengthens its position as the Middle East's business nerve center, the influx of international digital expertise suggests a maturing market - one where companies increasingly seek measurable returns on their marketing investments rather than just digital presence.

Visit https://harisand.co/ for more details about their services.

