Hotel establishment revenues up 36.8% in February

By Wam

The hotel establishment revenues across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi increased 36.8 percent in February 2019 against the same comparable month in 2018, according to the Statistics Centre- Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The growth is coupled with a rise in the hotel establishments price index by 17.4 percent during the same month compared with January 2019, with the hotel apartment price index up 7.5 percent on a monthly basis, hitting a growth of 9.4 percent during February 2019 compared with the same month last year.

SCAD attributed the revenue growth to the robust tourist infrastructure boasted by Abu Dhabi in terms of attractive recreational facilities and rates.