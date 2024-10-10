Indian Business Icon Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86



Ratan Tata, the iconic business leader credited with transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, has passed away at the age of 86. Tata, who led India’s largest conglomerate for over two decades, was receiving treatment in a Mumbai hospital, according to reports.

Known for steering the Tata Group into international prominence, Ratan Tata's leadership saw major acquisitions like the purchase of British tea company Tetley in 2000 for $432 million, and the $13 billion acquisition of Anglo-Dutch steel giant Corus in 2007, which was a landmark moment for Indian business. Tata Motors also made headlines under his leadership by acquiring Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford.

"It is with deep sorrow that we say goodbye to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a visionary leader whose contributions have left a lasting impact on Tata Group and our nation," the company said in a statement.

Tata Sons chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, expressed condolences on behalf of the Tata family, highlighting that Tata’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Across India, tributes poured in from political leaders, business figures, and celebrities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tata "a visionary business leader and an exceptional human being," while Mukesh Ambani, one of India’s richest individuals, described him as a "pioneer industrialist who prioritized the greater good of society."

The Maharashtra government declared a day of mourning, with Tata’s funeral to be held with full state honors.

Ratan Tata, an architecture graduate from Cornell University, joined the family business in 1962. He took over leadership from his uncle, JRD Tata, three decades later, ushering in a period of modernization and expansion. He introduced policies that revamped the company’s management structure and fostered innovation, including the development of India’s first indigenous car, the Indica, and the launch of the Nano, an attempt to create the world’s most affordable car. While the Indica was a success, the Nano faced setbacks and was eventually discontinued.

An avid pilot and animal lover, Tata was known for his quiet demeanor and lifelong passion for dogs. In 2008, he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.

Tata’s contributions will be remembered as a cornerstone in India’s rise on the global economic stage.

