MAIR Group and Al Jazira Club Partner on New Commercial Project

MAIR Group PJSC (ADX: MAIR) ("MAIR" or the "Group"), a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, and Al Jazira Sports Club, one of the largest and most successful sports clubs in the UAE, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which MAIR Group will become the official partner of Al Jazira Club in the development of a joint venture.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) Stadium, in the presence of Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of Al Jazira Club; and Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of MAIR Group.

According to the MoU, “Makani Real Estate”, the real estate arm of MAIR Group, will be allocated 80,000 square meters of land adjacent to the MBZ Stadium and Al Jazira Club. This land will be developed over the long term to create an integrated commercial centre featuring entertainment destinations, personal and healthcare services, with a particular focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle. The project aims to transform the surroundings of Al Jazira Club and MBZ Stadium into a dynamic and inclusive destination serving all segments of society.

Commenting on the agreement with MAIR Group, Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Jazira Club Group, said: "We always strive to make Al Jazira Club and Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium an attractive entertainment and sports destination for residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi. Collaborating with MAIR Group, a leader in this field, will take us to new heights and enhance the club's previous successes in positively engaging with the community and serving it effectively. We always welcome joint collaborations with leading local companies, and we are very pleased to have MAIR Group join the club's family of partners. We look forward to a sustainable joint collaboration that will contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of both parties and meet the aspirations and needs of the diverse community in Abu Dhabi."

Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of MAIR Group, said: “We take great pride in our partnership with Al Jazira Club, which marks a milestone in building long-term, fruitful collaboration and advancing shared goals. This vision comes to life through the development of a dynamic landmark destination that fosters community engagement and enriches Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape. As part of Makani Real Estate’s strategic expansion, this step strengthens the integration of MAIR Group’s diverse portfolio and creates a thriving commercial ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth. The union of our proven expertise in retail and commercial real estate with Al Jazira’s distinguished heritage stands as clear testament to the strength and lasting value of this partnership.”

About MAIR Group

The strategic investment company MAIR Group has been established in Abu Dhabi, marking the launch of a transformative company focusing on driving purposeful business growth across key sectors of the economy. MAIR Group manages a portfolio of well-established businesses, including ADCOOP - its flagship retail arm - and SPAR, a premium European supermarket chain that has been in Abu Dhabi for over a decade. The leading retail chain “ADCOOP”, founded in 1977 in its initial format as a supermarket, later united united seven trusted retail brands - Abu Dhabi Coop, Al Ain Coop, Al Dhafra Coop, Delma Coop, COOPS, Earth, and Mega Mart - under one cohesive identity based on a resolution issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. MAIR’s commercial real estate portfolio, Makani, positions as one of the top 5 property operators in Abu Dhabi, supported by a 94% occupancy rate across 404,000 square meters of premium space across 70+ malls and community hubs and many other commercial assets including Al Ain Mall. The Group also offers shared support services, providing accounting, human resources, procurement, legal, and compliance functions to affiliates. Operating with a vertical integration model, MAIR Group supports growth in the local economy, ensuring the continuity of its commitment to the local community, while remaining focused on the national food security agenda of the United Arab Emirates.

About Al Jazira Club

Al Jazira Club is one of the largest and most established clubs in the United Arab Emirates, distinguished by its rich history, passionate fan base, and constant pursuit of excellence on and off the field. Founded in 1974 following the merger of Al Khalidiya and Al Bateen clubs, and located in the heart of the capital, Abu Dhabi, the club has evolved into a major force in Emirati football, consistently competing for titles of the competitions in which they participate.

The club is nicknamed "The Pride of Abu Dhabi" due to its rich history of success, having won the Federation Cup in 2006, the Gulf Club Champions League in 2007, and the Pro League Cup in 2010 and 2025. The team won the Pro League title in 2011, 2017, and 2021 and they also won the President's Cup three times (2011, 2012, and 2016), the UAE Super Cup in 2022, and achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish in the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

The club is known for its support and development of local talents, operating one of the best football academies in the region. The club also provides talented players to the UAE national teams at all age levels and is known for signing some of the best international players and coaches. Al Jazira Club is an integrated sports and entertainment hub, offering world-class facilities, such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, the largest club stadium in the UAE, with a capacity of 35,000 spectators, and a covered Dome with a capacity of 2,000 spectators. The club also owns a hotel and an entertainment hub featuring padel courts, mini football field, and interactive football games.

Through its vision of innovation and growth, and its positive engagement with the local community and its commercial partners, the club continues to strengthen its position as a leading force in Emirati and Asian football and sports.