Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates talabat’s new tech headquarters in City Walk

By Emirates247

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today inaugurated the state-of-the-art tech headquarters of talabat, the region’s leading local delivery platform, in Dubai’s City Walk, a luxury outdoor shopping and dining destination that is fast becoming a hub for tech companies.

The new headquarters, whose launch reflects Dubai’s emergence as the preferred hub for global and regional technology companies, houses almost 2,000 employees from over 71 nationalities, making it one of the largest tech hubs in the Middle East. Talabat’s new tech headquarters marks a milestone for the platform and reflects the company’s commitment to championing technology in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed congratulated the company’s management and wished the staff success. He emphasised that Dubai will continue to strive to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and follow the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to create ideal conditions that support business and strengthen partnerships with local and international private sector players.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that Dubai would continue finetuning its economic model while investing in the infrastructure and resources needed to support business in the digital era. He emphasised the importance of fostering creativity, innovation, and specialised skills in maintaining Dubai’s status as an exceptional regional hub for business and technology. During his visit to the new headquarters, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

A magnet for tech talent

The team at talabat’s tech HQ includes more than 400 developers and engineers. From its base in Dubai, the platform’s dedicated team of developers and engineers will develop the platform to serve customers across nine markets: UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai is a hub for tech companies that are attracted by its flexible incorporation processes, fast-track licensing, bulk visa issuances, banking facilitation and commercial and residential lease incentives. Strong economic growth, pro-business policies, a streamlined process for obtaining licences and permits, a supportive government that provides incentives for companies to invest, and its strategic location have made Dubai a magnet for technology companies and digital talent.

The city is situated at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, which makes it an ideal gateway for companies looking to expand into new markets while offering a continuous stream of talented professionals from these markets to meet the evolving needs of the companies.

Tomaso Rodriguez, talabat’s CEO, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed for his visit to the new headquarters. He thanked Dubai for its ongoing support and encouragement for businesses, particularly in the technology sector, and highlighted the company’s progress.

Rodriguez said: “The opening of our tech HQ in Dubai is a testament to our continued commitment to championing technology in the region and attracting tech talent. Our dedicated team of developers and engineers is quite unique in that it builds and maintains the head and heart of our platform – right here at the heart of the city – and not far away. The team is looking to further grow with over 100 product and tech positions, more than half of which will be based out of our new Dubai tech HQ.”

The platform’s new tech HQ also reaffirms Dubai’s attractiveness as a key global business and technology hub for Delivery Hero, talabat’s parent company. The move is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to establish the city as the fastest-growing and most attractive global business centre for small and medium enterprises and regional and multinational companies.

City Walk: A thriving ecosystem

Located in the heart of Dubai, City Walk has been designed to attract diverse businesses and entrepreneurs. As such, it has become a thriving ecosystem for technology companies. City Walk has a vibrant start-up community, with several incubators and accelerators that help support new and emerging technology companies. These organisations provide resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help businesses grow and succeed.

Spread over 100,000 sq ft and three storeys, the new talabat office in City Walk offers an inspiring space where talent can deliver solutions that create impact and spur growth for the ecosystem and communities that the platform serves. Having achieved the Great Place to Work certification in the UAE, talabat is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of its employees and the quality of their working environment.

The new office is also designed with sustainability in mind, as it features several environmentally friendly elements, such as a low-consumption water system, LED lighting, and open windows for natural light, reducing the building’s environmental impact.

“Launched by Kuwaiti entrepreneurs 18 years ago with a vision to make food delivery an easy experience for all, I am proud of where talabat is today. Our growth and evolution have paved the way the food delivery industry operates in the Middle East today through continuous tech innovations,” said Rodriguez.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.