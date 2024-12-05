MBME Group and Solutions+ signs two collaboration agreements to enhance sports and digital technology in the UAE

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the UAE's position in the fields of sports and digital technology, MBME Group and Solutions+, a fully owned "Mubadala"+ recently signed two agreements during an official event. The agreements aim to support sports and youth, while also enhancing digital technology solutions, aligning with the UAE’s vision of achieving excellence in these vital sectors.

The agreements were signed by Mr. Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO of MBME Group, and Mr. Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, in a ceremony attended by His Excellency Homaid Al Shimmari, Chairman of Solutions+, and Mr. Saeed Mohamed Saeed Albadi, Vice Chairman of MBME Group. These agreements mark an important step toward realizing the UAE’s aspirations to improve the quality of life through the enhancement of sports and technological innovation.

In a statement, Mr. Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO of MBME Group, stated: "We are proud of this partnership with Solutions+, which allows us the opportunity to support sports in the UAE. This partnership will contribute to developing the athletic capabilities of our youth, further enhancing the UAE's position in the international sports arena and aligning with the aspirations of our visionary leadership to position the country among the leaders in sports”

In this context, Mr. Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, said: "Through this strategic partnership, we aim to achieve tangible progress in the field of digital technology to support the UAE’s vision of becoming a leader in innovation. We are confident that this will contribute to accelerating the digital transformation in many of our activities and improving the business environment."

The second agreement focuses on the strategic partnership between MBME Group and Solutions+ in the digital technology sector. Through this partnership, MBME Group will provide innovative technological solutions based on artificial intelligence and digital transformation techniques aimed at improving operational efficiency and boosting productivity.

These partnerships represent a significant step towards supporting innovation in both sports and technology and achieving sustainable development that meets the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership.

MBME Group P.J.S.C. operates as the largest technology service provider in the UAE, facilitating government, semi-government, and private services. The Group specializes in cutting-edge technology, digital services, product management, and strategic technology investments, with an integrated fintech ecosystem that includes MBME Pay, MBME Wow Pay, MBME Neo, and MBME Investment. As a UAE company, its local expertise ensures solutions are tailored to regional needs, with more than 770 in-house built APIs and over 4000 smart touchpoints across the UAE, the Group serves over 3.2 million customers, making MBME a reliable partner in the UAE’s fintech innovation and payment services industry.

Solutions+, As an agile, creative, and impactful partner, Solutions+ is a strategic shared services and advisory partner offering integrated facilities management, digital services, finance, human resources, procurement, customer services, sports and entertainment services, and net zero carbon emissions reporting for buildings.

Serving clients across key sectors in the UAE, the company cuts through complexity by moving with flexibility, introducing innovative thinking, creating synergies, and delivering solutions for tangible change. By setting the path of action for customized and quality results, the company enables its clients to focus on the success of their core business.

