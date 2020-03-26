MBRF invites community to use ‘Digital Knowledge Hub’ services

By WAM

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, has launched its ‘Invest Your Time in Digital Knowledge’ campaign. The MBRF has invited the public to use its Digital Knowledge Hub platform, as governments around the world urge their communities to remain indoors as a precautionary measure against new coronavirus, COVID-19.

As people are asked to use remote systems for work and education, the platform can be accessed by students, researchers, and members of the community through their smart devices, avoiding paper usage and direct contact with others.

The Foundation has a series of innovative digital platforms and services, allowing users to search, read, and share content, in addition to downloading books and publications. Most notable among these platforms is the Digital Knowledge Hub, which was launched to provide easy online access to knowledge and research.

The Digital Knowledge Hub is the first and largest open platform for Arabic digital content; it presents itself as a solution for building and developing knowledge hubs, as well as an instrument for preserving the digital memory of Arab institutions. The Foundation designed the platform to bridge the Arab digital gap with its vast collection of digital content, including more than 340,000 titles and over 3.5 million pieces of digital content.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, asserted that communities are in dire need of smart and digital solutions at the moment, allowing them to carry out their usual tasks safely and easily from home, and providing them with uninterrupted access to knowledge.

"The vision and strategy of the UAE’s wise leadership has helped establish a robust and comprehensive digital structure to support these measures and ensure their success," bin Huwaireb said, noting that the Digital Knowledge Hub project represents an important milestone in how Arab institutions approach knowledge products, turning them from consumers to producers of knowledge."

The Hub offers self-education opportunities and services for school and university students, as well as researchers and experts in various fields. It provides volumes of information from numerous credible and reliable sources, and has achieved tremendous success since its launch, where the number of visitors in February 2020 surpassed 19,000 users who downloaded books 17,025 digital times.

Furthermore, the Digital Knowledge Hub boasts open search features allowing users to browse its digital content, which spans all sectors and disciplines. The platform is home to several libraries and specialised bundles. It allows visitors to view what the publications most read by others are in real time, and analyses user data – including the terms, fields, and subjects they search – to learn about trending topics.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.